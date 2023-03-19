Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.