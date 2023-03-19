TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.10.
TransAlta Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $7.97 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.50 and a beta of 1.06.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.
