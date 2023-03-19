TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.10.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $7.97 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

About TransAlta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1,416.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.