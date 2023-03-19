StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TARO opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.12 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

