StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -924.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 625.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.