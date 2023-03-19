The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
The Container Store Group Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $168.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.47.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $252.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Container Store Group Company Profile
The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.
