The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

The Container Store Group Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $168.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.47.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $252.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Container Store Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Container Store Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,676,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in The Container Store Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in The Container Store Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

