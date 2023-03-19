Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Price Performance

TGH opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.19. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Textainer Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

About Textainer Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

