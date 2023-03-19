StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $496.33.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $408.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $424.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

