TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TGNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TGNA stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.63.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in TEGNA by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 79,215 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 382,244 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

