BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 1,050.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

