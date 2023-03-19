AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

AxoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $350.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,083,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $11,320,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 601,784 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

See Also

