AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.
AxoGen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $350.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,083,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $11,320,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 601,784 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AxoGen Company Profile
Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AxoGen (AXGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.