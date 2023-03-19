Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,418,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,871,000 after buying an additional 524,548 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.4% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,197 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

