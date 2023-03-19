Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. Teradata has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,182 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

