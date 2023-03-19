StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:THG opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

