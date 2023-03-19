Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Pool by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.09.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $341.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

