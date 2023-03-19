GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 162,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 126.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 89,942 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 549,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 977,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 90,732 shares during the period.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.53 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.