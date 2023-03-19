Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 415 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

VB opened at $180.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

