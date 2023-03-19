Cambridge Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.83% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 582,468 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 119,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth $217,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 1.4 %

SLVO stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

