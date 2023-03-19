Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.