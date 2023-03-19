Cambridge Trust Co. Takes Position in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.17% of ECB Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,269,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $5,859,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECB Bancorp Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ECBK opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

