Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 980 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 515,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 275,440 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,289,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 639,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1,925.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 86,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $42.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $50.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

