Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 9,212 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

