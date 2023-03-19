Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,440.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,432.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,081.93. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,630.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

