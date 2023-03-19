Gradient Investments LLC Sells 9,123 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average is $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

