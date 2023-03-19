Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $70.05.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink's ( NYSE:BCO ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink's had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brink's will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 692.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,990,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile



The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

