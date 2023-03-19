Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BAM. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

