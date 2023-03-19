BP (NYSE:BP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 636 ($7.75) to GBX 660 ($8.04) in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($8.53) to GBX 1,000 ($12.19) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.42) to GBX 549 ($6.69) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($6.83) to GBX 540 ($6.58) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $369.93.

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. BP has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42.

BP Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BP

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -249.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in BP by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 583,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 441,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 52,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.