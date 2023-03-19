StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.13.
BABA stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
