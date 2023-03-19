StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

