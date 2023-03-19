Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target to $60.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

FWONA opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $283,360 and sold 412,954 shares valued at $30,817,335. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

