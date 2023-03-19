Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on B. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of B opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 151.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 66.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

