Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $61.10 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

