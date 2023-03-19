Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $135.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,089,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,110,000 after acquiring an additional 69,587 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

