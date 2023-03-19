Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $103.23.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

