StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Baxter International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.14.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.02%.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after acquiring an additional 729,426 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,163,000 after acquiring an additional 103,076 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $100,525,000. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,617,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

See Also

