Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Sells 544 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $200.30 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $202.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average of $140.38.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Seagen by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 731,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Seagen by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 26,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Seagen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.