Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Sells 9,339 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $110,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 305,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sumo Logic Trading Down 0.2 %

SUMO opened at $11.88 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 312,637 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 106,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumo Logic Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

