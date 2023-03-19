Valentin Sribar Sells 348 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE IT opened at $302.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

