Stewart Grierson Sells 10,842 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CFO Stewart Grierson sold 10,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $128,369.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $11.88 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 312,637 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 106,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

