Stewart Grierson Sells 10,842 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CFO Stewart Grierson sold 10,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $128,369.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $11.88 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.
SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
