Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CAO Sells $129,673.80 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 3.0 %

TDG opened at $690.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $720.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.76. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $772.01. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.15.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

