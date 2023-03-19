Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $131,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,174,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $132,812.75.

On Monday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75.

On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25.

On Monday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $123,126.75.

On Friday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $121,009.75.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $184.85 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

