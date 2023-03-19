CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $131,610.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $131,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.15.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,171,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,075,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

