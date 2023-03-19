Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells 17,823 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CRO James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $135,633.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 194,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,694.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ON24 Stock Performance

NYSE ONTF opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ON24 by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ON24 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ON24 by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ON24 by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ON24 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 119,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON24 Company Profile

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

