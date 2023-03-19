James Andrew Munk Sells 7,316 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $141,637.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 365,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,408.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $59,795.19.

On Monday, December 19th, James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $38,445.60.

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Samsara by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Samsara by 18.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after buying an additional 809,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Samsara by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after buying an additional 239,226 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Samsara by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,354,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

