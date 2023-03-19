SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sven Wehrwein Sells 1,000 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SPS Commerce Stock Down 2.4 %
SPSC opened at $145.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average is $132.32. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $157.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.
Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
Featured Articles
