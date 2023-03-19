SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sven Wehrwein Sells 1,000 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 2.4 %

SPSC opened at $145.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average is $132.32. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

