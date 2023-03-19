Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CEO Buys $153,318.25 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Delek US’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Delek US by 151.1% during the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,471,000. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $24,454,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Delek US by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 77.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after purchasing an additional 544,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DK. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.