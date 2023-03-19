Juan P. Fernandez Sells 7,152 Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $144,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,917.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ForgeRock Price Performance

ForgeRock stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 28.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,298,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth $39,251,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 12.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,649,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after acquiring an additional 180,306 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 86.7% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,174,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 545,374 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ForgeRock

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Articles

