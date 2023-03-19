Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.0 %

BNS opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

