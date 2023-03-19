Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 45.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 37.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,389 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

