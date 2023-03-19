TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Down 1.3 %

BLD stock opened at $189.53 on Thursday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $232.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,732,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 462.1% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after buying an additional 990,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TopBuild by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after buying an additional 49,620 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.