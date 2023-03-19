StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:BLX opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $600.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.