StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLXGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:BLX opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $600.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

